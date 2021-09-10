Maharashtra on Friday reported 4,154 new COVID-19 cases, 4,524 discharges and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state has mounted to 64,91,179 while the total recoveries stand at 62,99,760. The death toll in the state has increased to 1,38,061 while the active cases stand at 49,812.

Maharashtra reports 4154 new #COVID19 cases, 4524 discharges and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases 64,91,179 Total recoveries 62,99,760 Death toll 1,38,061 Active cases 49,812 pic.twitter.com/hrdNoMTXHQ — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)