Maharashtra Reports 46,781 New COVID-19 cases, 58,805 Discharges & 816 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

Maharashtra reports 46,781 new #COVID19 cases, 58,805 discharges and 816 deaths in the last 24 hours Active cases: 5,46,129 Total cases: 52,26,710 Death toll: 78,007 Total recoveries: 46,00,196 pic.twitter.com/JTMOvpDRpN — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2021

