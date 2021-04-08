Maharashtra reported 56,286 new coronavirus cases and 376 deaths in the past 24 hours. Till now, 32,29,547 people have contracted covid-19 infection in the state. The death toll has mounted to 57,028, while 26,49,757 have recovered from the illness.

Maharashtra reports 56,286 new COVID cases, 36,130 recoveries, and 376 deaths in the last 24 hours Total cases: 32,29,547 Active cases: 5,21,317 Total recoveries: 26,49,757 Death toll: 57,028 pic.twitter.com/0WGl7v84xy — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)