The Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (GMMC) on Wednesday said that the results of the 11th test that was conducted under the COVID-19 virus genetic formula determination came out. Out of the 230 samples of patients, 228 or 99.13% patients were detected with Omicron. "One patient affected by 'XE' variant and another is affected by the 'Kapa' variant of COVID19," the municipal corporation said.

