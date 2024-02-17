Three individuals lost their lives, and one sustained injuries in a road accident on Saturday morning, February 17, on the Pune-Nashik Highway near Manchar taluka of Pune district. According to Pune Rural police officials, the accident occurred when a car collided with a road divider and subsequently crashed into a tempo. The accident scene depicted the devastating aftermath of the collision. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Road Accident in Maharashtra: One Dead, Two Persons Injured After Car Collides With Truck in Navi Mumbai, FIR Registered (See Pic).

Maharashtra Road Accident

Maharashtra | Three people died and one was injured after a car crashed into a road divider and later rammed into a tempo on Pune-Nashik Highway near Manchar taluka of Pune district today morning, say Pune Rural police officials. pic.twitter.com/rW6w1XkMbH — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

