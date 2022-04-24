In a shocking incident, Shiv Sena leader Yogesh Garad was shot at by armed assailants in Amravati yesterday. The police have registered a case against three persons. While one accused was arrested, two are still at large. Shashikant Satav, ASP, Amravati (Rural) said, "The incident occurred over a property dispute."

Maharashtra | Shiv Sena leader Yogesh Garad was shot at by armed assailants in Amravati yesterday Case registered against three persons-one accused arrested while two accused remain absconding. The incident occurred over a property dispute:Shashikant Satav, ASP, Amravati (Rural)

