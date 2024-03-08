On March 8, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray wrote to the Maharashtra Governor, demanding the suspension of Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and railway officials over the Gokhale Bridge construction issue. This comes after a portion of the bridge collapsed in July 2018, resulting in five deaths. Thackeray emphasised the need for a fair inquiry into the matter, citing the previous structural audit conducted following the tragic incident. 'The Verdict Has Officially Killed Democracy in Maharashtra': Aaditya Thackeray Vows To Challenge Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's Ruling in Supreme Court.

MLA Aaditya Thackeray Calls for Accountability

Shive Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray writes to the Maharashtra Governor over the Gokhale Bridge construction issue "A fair inquiry is expected on this issue and therefore Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and the railways' officials must be suspended...," he writes pic.twitter.com/IWqMW9gMN3 — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

