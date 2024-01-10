Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray, on Wednesday, January 10, reacted strongly to Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's ruling that Eknath Shinde faction is the real Shiv Sena. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Aaditya Thackeray said, "Today the verdict has officially killed democracy in our state and the principals and pillars of the constitution." The Shiv Sena UBT MLA He also said that they will fight to restore democracy and to protect the nation's constitution. The former state minister also said that they will challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court. "We hope the Hon’ble Supreme Court will ensure that there will be protection for the Constitution and Democracy, against this disgraceful political fixed game," his tweet read. Shiv Sena MLAs Disqualification: Faction Led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Is ‘Real’ Shiv Sena, Announces Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar (Watch Video).

The Verdict Has Officially Killed Democracy in Our State

Never seen a more shameless verdict of the tribunal that has murdered democracy. It is evident that the regime of gaddars are against the constitution given to us by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. They want to re write the constitution to finish democracy. Today the verdict has… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 10, 2024

