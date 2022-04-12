According to the Department of Public Relations, Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai has been recognised as the '2021 Tree City of the World' by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (UN) jointly with Arbor Day Foundation. In order to congratulate the civic body, state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray called on Municipal Commissioner Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal and handed over a copy of the letter of commendation received by Arbor Day Foundation. He also commended the work done by the civic body towards the environment

Check tweet:

Maharashtra State Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray called on Municipal Commissioner Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal & handed over a copy of the letter of commendation received by Arbor Day Foundation under the auspices of United Nations & commended the work done by BMC for environment — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)