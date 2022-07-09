The Thane Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a drug peddler with 10 kg ganja, from the Kapurbawdi area. Police officials said that around 11 lakhs worth of drugs has been seized. "A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. An investigation is underway," officials from Thane Crime Branch said.

Check tweet:

Maharashtra | The Thane Crime Branch has nabbed a drug peddler possessing 110 kg ganja, from the Kapurbawdi area. Around 11 lakhs worth of drugs has been seized. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. An investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/ugtQGdQSJ4 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

