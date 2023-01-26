On the occasion on India's 74th Republic Day, the Tricolour was unfurled at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. Shridhar Gadge, RSS Nagpur Mahanagar Sahsanghchalak unfurled the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day. Pictures of Republic Day celebrations at RSS headquarters in Nagpur have also gone viral on social media. Republic Day 2023: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Hoists National Flag in Jaipur (See Pics).

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra | The Tricolour unfurled at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, on #RepublicDay RSS Nagpur Mahanagar Sahsanghchalak Shridhar Gadge unfurled the national flag on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/pyAaKdzaZV — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

