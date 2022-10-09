In an unfortunate incident that took place in Maharashtra, three people were injured after an explosion took place at a power generation station located in Uran. According to reports, the injured people were admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Andhra Pradesh Accident: Tourist Bus Going to Paderu From Visakhapatnam Falls off Hill in Vanajangi, 10 Injured.

Explosion at Power Generation Station in Uran

Maharashtra | Three people were injured in an explosion at a power generation station located in Uran today; injured admitted to a local hospital pic.twitter.com/k7AsGuPSUM — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)