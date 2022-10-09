In an unfortunate incident that took place in Andhra Pradesh, at least 10 were injured after a tourist bus fell off a hill in Vanajangi in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. According to reports, the bus was going from Visakhapatnam to Paderu. The injured people were rescued by locals and rushed to hospital. Video: Home Minister Amit Shah Offers Prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

Tourist Bus Falls off Hill in Vanajangi

Andhra Pradesh | At least 10 were injured after a tourist bus fell off a hill in Vanajangi in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district. The bus was going from Visakhapatnam to Paderu. Injured rescued by locals, rushed to hospital pic.twitter.com/HQ3mIW9q43 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)