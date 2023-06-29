During the next two to three days, significant to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in a few locations across portions of the Konkan and adjacent ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra due to active monsoon conditions, said Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday. Over the majority of Konkan and the ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra, the monsoon continued to be active, it added. India Weather Update: Monsoon Active in India, in Advanced Stage, Says IMD; Several States Expected To Receive Heavy Rainfall in Coming Few Days.

Maharashtra Weather Update

Due to active monsoon conditions enhanced rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places over parts of Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 2-3 days. Monsoon remained active over most parts of Konkan and ghat areas of… https://t.co/cQJSYvSNRj pic.twitter.com/1mmsuH8mwV — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

