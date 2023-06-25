The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Sindhudurg as incessant rainfall continues in several parts of Maharashtra. The weather office has predicted “very likely heavy to very heavy rainfall” in Mumbai and its adjoining Thane, Palghar, and Sindhudurg for Sunday and Monday. The weather department has also issued an ‘orange’ alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, in view of heavy rainfall. Mumbai Rains Today Video: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Maharashtra Capital on Sunday Morning, IMD Predicts More Rainfall for Next 48 Hours.

Maharashtra Weather Update Today:

