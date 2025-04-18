In a dramatic turn of events during a wedding in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, the bride called off the wedding after the groom hurled abuses at her during the jaimala (garland exchange) ceremony on stage. The shocking incident led to immediate tension between both families. Eyewitnesses say the bride was visibly upset and refused to proceed with the wedding despite several attempts by elders and relatives to convince her. The situation escalated, eventually requiring police intervention at Kishani police station. At the station, efforts were made to mediate between the two sides, but the bride stood firm on her decision. She alleged that the groom was drunk at his own wedding and questioned his character, asking, “If he is drunk today, what can be expected in the future?” Her family supported her decision and refused to go ahead with the marriage. With no resolution in sight, the groom returned home without getting married. Hathras: Wedding of 2 Sisters Called Off After Dispute Erupts Between Their and Grooms’ Families Over Dowry Demands.

Bride Calls Off Wedding After Drunk Groom Abuses Her During Jaimala

मैनपुरी में जयमाल के दौरान स्टेज पर दूल्हे ने दुल्हन को गालियां दे दीं। दूल्हे की इस हरकत से नाराज होकर दुल्हन ने शादी से इनकार कर दिया। इसके बाद दोनों पक्षों में बहस शुरू हो गई। बड़े-बुजुर्गों ने दोनों पक्षों को समझाया। काफी देर तक बातचीत का दौर चला, लेकिन दुल्हन मानने को तैयार… pic.twitter.com/iDzYhklESH — Rajesh Sahu (@askrajeshsahu) April 18, 2025

