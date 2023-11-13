The Gujarat High Court recently said that malpractices in competitive exams must be dealt with strictly. The court made the observation while refusing to grant anticipatory bail to a man who was booked for cheating in one such exam. Speaking further, the high court bench of Justice Hasmukh Suthar said that honest aspirants who burn the midnight oil and genuinely prepare for competitive exams for government jobs stand to lose due to such incidents. 'I Was Wrong': Justice Biren Vaishnav of Gujarat HC Apologises in Open Court for Heated Argument With Justice Mauna Bhatt.

HC on Malpractices in Exams

