Two bikers shot a man after a fight in a parking lot in Delhi's Janakpuri on Wednesday. The police said the victim, Jatin Jain (22) from Sonipat, had come to meet his friends in Janakpuri. He had an argument with two men in the parking lot of the District Center. He left the parking lot and was crossing a road when the two men followed him on a bike and shot him. A video from the incident has surfaced on social media. A policeman nearby heard the shot and caught the bike rider, Vishal, from Khayala. The other man escaped. The police found a gun with Vishal and were looking for the other man. Jatin is being treated at the DDU Hospital. Delhi Shocker: 19-Year-Old Youth Stabbed to Death by Three in Meena Bazar Over Dispute.

Man Shot in Janakpuri:

