A massive blaze erupted in Himachal Pradesh recently. As per new agency ANI, property worth crores of rupees was burnt due to the forest fire in Himachal Pradesh's Manali. A video of the forest fire has also gone viral on social media. The 19-second video clip shows a massive blaze in Manali as a forest fire burns down property worth crores of rupees. Himachal Pradesh Fire: Two Children Among Three Charred to Death in Blaze in Una District.

Forest Fire in Manali

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Property worth crores of rupees burnt due to forest fire in Manali. Further details awaited. (Source: Local police) pic.twitter.com/Sa9jPYA1F6 — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

