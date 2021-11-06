Founder of Mangaluru's ‘Ideal ice cream brand’ Shibaroor Prabhakar Kamath passed away today morning. Kamath, who was injured in an accident that took place at Bejai on October 29, was being treated in a private hospital.

Mangaluru, Karnataka | Founder of the famous 'Ideal Ice Cream brand', Shibaroor Prabhakar Kamath passed away today morning. He was injured in an accident on October 29th and was under treatment at a private hospital in the city. (Pic source: Ideal Ice Cream website) pic.twitter.com/xfrKS8cbWb — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2021

