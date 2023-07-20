A horrific video showing two Kuki-Zo tribal women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted in Manipur has gone viral on social, triggering widespread outrage over ongoing violence in the state. Meanwhile, the central government has ordered Twitter and other social media platforms to prevent circulation of the gut-wrenching video, news agency ANI report today. "It is imperative for social media platforms to adhere to Indian laws as the matter is currently under investigation," government sources were quoted by ANI as saying. Manipur Women Paraded Naked; Akshay Kumar Demands ‘Harsh Punishment’ For Culprits.

Government Issues Order to Social Media Platforms on Manipur Video:

The government has issued an order to Twitter and other social media platforms, instructing them not to share the viral video of the two Manipuri women being paraded nude. It is imperative for social media platforms to adhere to Indian laws as the matter is currently under… — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

Manipur Sexual Violence Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)