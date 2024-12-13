Former National Commission for Women chief and BJP nominee Rekha Sharma was elected unopposed in Rajya Sabha by-election 2024 from Haryana on Friday, December 13. Rekha Sharma was the lone candidate in the fray. After filing her nominations on Tuesday, Sharma said, "I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, J P Nadda ji, Manohar Lal Khattar and Nayab Singh Saini ji for giving me an opportunity once again to serve the nation." Rajya Sabha By-Election 2024: Former NCW Chief and BJP Nominee Rekha Sharma Files Nomination From Haryana, Set To Be Elected Unopposed.

BJP Nominee Rekha Sharma Elected to Rajya Sabha Unopposed From Haryana

Former NCW chairperson and BJP nominee Rekha Sharma elected unopposed in Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana pic.twitter.com/FQvYAEQRLk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 13, 2024

