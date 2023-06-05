The Delhi High Court denied interim bail to former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who has been in jail in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy case. The court has allowed Sisodia to meet his wife for one day, at her convenience, either at the residence or at the hospital between 10 am to 5 pm. No Relief for Manish Sisodia! Delhi High Court Denies Bail to AAP Leader in Excise Policy Scam Case, Says Allegations Serious in Nature.

Manish Sisodia Bail Plea:

#Breaking Delhi HC denies interim interim bail to Manish Sisodia but allows him to meet his wife between 10am and 5pm. Court: He should not interact with media, Delhi Police must ensure there is no media gathering. Sisodia cannot use mobile phone or internet during the visit.… pic.twitter.com/77bM0NXnyO — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) June 5, 2023

