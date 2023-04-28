Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture ahead of the 100th episode of PM Narendra Modi's monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme on Odisha's Puri beach. Prime Minister Narendra Modi started addressing people via the 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on Akashvani in 2014 to reach out to people in an effective way. Still popular even after nine years, Mann Ki Baat has turned out to be a huge success. PM Narendra Modi Made Major Contributions to Indian Democracy Through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Says Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mann Ki Baat 100th Episode:

#WATCH | Odisha: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture ahead of the 100th episode of PM Modi's monthly #MannKiBaat. Visuals from Puri Beach. pic.twitter.com/hnXuHumKpK — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

