Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, is being broadcast live today, September 28 (Sunday). This marks the 126th episode of the radio programme in which PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on key issues and achievements. The live telecast is available on Akashvani, Doordarshan, All India Radio, and the News on AIR mobile app. Viewers across the country can also watch the 126th episode of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat on the YouTube channels of Akashvani, Doordarshan, the PMO, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Narendra Modi. The monthly radio programme will witness citizens addressing their questions and suggestions to PM Narendra Modi. The monthly radio programme, which is known for highlighting social and developmental topics, is expected to put the spotlight on developmental themes and success stories of ordinary Indians. Stay tuned to watch the live streaming and listen to the 126th episode of PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Indigenous BSNL 4G Mobile Network; Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Minister Eknath Shinde Hail Milestone in Pune.

Watch Live Telecast of PM Narendra Modi's 126th Episode of Mann Ki Baat Here:

