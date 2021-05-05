The Supreme Court on Monday quashed the Maharashtra law granting reservation to the Maratha community. The top Court stuck down reservation for the community in education and jobs exceeding 50%. The SC also made it clear in its judgment that people from the Maratha community cannot be declared as educationally and socially backward community to bring them within the reserved category.

