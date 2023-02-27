Some miscreants secretly recorded popular Marathi Lavani dancer Gautami Patil when she was changing clothes at an event and leaked it on social media. The clip now has gone viral on the internet. State Women's Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar took cognisance of the viral video and demanded strict action into the incident. A case has been lodged at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station in Pune in regard to the matter. After receiving a complaint, the cops have swung into action and a detailed probe has been launched. Flipkart Delivery Agent Arrested by Mumbai Police From Pune for Making Obscene Video Calls, Sending Photos on WhatsApp to Over 30 Women.

Gautami Patil’s Video While Changing Clothes Goes Viral:

लावणी कलाकार गौतमी पाटील यांचे चोरुन चित्रीकरण करत चेंजिंग रुममधील खासगी व्हिडिओ समाज माध्यमांवरून प्रसारित केला असल्याचा प्रकार समोर आला आहे. याबाबत भारती विद्यापीठ पोलीस ठाणे, पुणे येथे तक्रार नोंद करण्यात आली असल्याचे वृत्त आहे. २/३ — Rupali Chakankar (@ChakankarSpeaks) February 26, 2023

