A 27-year-old man was arrested on Sunday by Mumbai police for allegedly sending porn videos to women, and making video calls to women displaying his private parts. The accused has been identified as Jyotiram Baburao Mansule. "After seeing job opportunities on Facebook, the accused used to join WhatsApp groups and make obscene video calls or send photos to WhatsApp number displayed a woman's picture," said police. Mumbai: Delivery Boy Sends Porn Videos to Women, Video Calls Them Displaying His Private Parts, Arrested by Malad Police.

Delivery Agent Arrested for Making Obscene Video Calls to Over Women:

A 27-yr-old Flipkart delivery agent was arrested from Pune for video calling over 30 women&doing obscene acts.After seeing job opportunities on FB,he used to join WhatsApp groups&make obscene video calls or send photos to WhatsApp number displayed a woman's picture: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

