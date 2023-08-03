A moment of respite from the heated sessions in the Upper House was brought about by a lively exchange between Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, which brought out laughter from those present. During the debate, Kharge injected humour into the atmosphere by wittily mentioning that he had requested the Chairman to reconsider the discussion under Rule 267, but the Chairman appeared to be "angry". This lighthearted remark brought laughter from the members present. In response, the Chairman, wearing a smile, wittily retorted that "I've been a married man for 45 years, so I don't get angry".

