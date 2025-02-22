The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently said that a married woman cannot claim that her consent for physical relations with another man was taken on the pretext of a false promise of marriage. The high court bench of Justice Maninder S Bhatti observed while quashing a rape case against a man booked on the complaint of a married woman last year. Taking note of various rulings in similar cases, the high court said, "The aforesaid judgments of the Apex Court as well as this Court postulate that when the prosecutrix is married lady, and therefore, her consent for physical relationship on the garb of false promise of marriage cannot be brought within the framework of the consent obtained on the basis of ‘misconception of the fact’." As per the details of the case, the accused, who himself was married to another woman, had moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court after the woman (complainant) accused him of rape. Madhya Pradesh High Court Allows State Govt to Conduct Trial Run for Union Carbide Waste Management.

HC Quashes Rape Case Against Man Booked on Married Woman's Complaint

