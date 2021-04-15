Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute to Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh on His 102nd Birth Anniversary:

Remembering the exemplary valour and courage of India’s great Air Warrior,Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh on his birth anniversary. His excellent leadership during the 1965 War will inspire many generations. My tributes to him and I salute his distinguished services to the nation. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 15, 2021

Tweet by Indian Air Force:

#IndianAirForce fondly remembers late Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh DFC on his birth Anniversary today. We pay tribute to his leadership and his service to the Nation. Read more onhttps://t.co/IpWbRiCK4B pic.twitter.com/BY4WyVfsbl — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)