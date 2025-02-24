A newlywed bride in Mathura's Parsoti Garhi village disappeared with cash and jewelry after allegedly drugging her groom and in-laws on the wedding night. The shocking incident came to light when the groom’s family woke up the next morning to find the house ransacked and the bride missing. They immediately informed the police about the incident. According to reports, the wedding took place on February 19. The groom’s family stated that the bride’s brother had accompanied her. On the wedding night, before going to bed, the bride served milk to the entire family, laced with sedatives. Once everyone fell unconscious, she fled with her brother, taking valuables along. Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the absconding bride. Mathura: Man Ignores Wife’s Plea To Wash Hands After Spraying Pesticides in Field, Dies After Eating Dinner in UP.

मथुरा (Uttar Pradesh) जिले के परसोती गढ़ी गाँव में एक दुल्हन ने सुहागरात से पहले ही अपने दूल्हे और ससुराल वालों को बेहोश कर दिया और घर से गहने और पैसे लेकर भाग गई। परिवार वालों ने सुबह उठकर देखा तो घर का सारा सामान बिखरा पड़ा था और दुल्हन गायब थी। उन्होंने पुलिस को इसकी सूचना दी।… pic.twitter.com/Ef6Loo7KT6 — Madan Mohan Soni (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) February 24, 2025

