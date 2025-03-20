In a shocking incident, 32-year-old Raja Babu from Sunrakh village, Vrindavan, attempted self-surgery on his stomach after watching YouTube tutorials. Suffering from months of abdominal pain with no clear diagnosis, the business administration graduate gathered surgical supplies, including a blade and sedative, and cut his abdomen, stitching it up with 11 stitches. However, the pain became unbearable, forcing his relatives to rush him to the district hospital. Doctors, alarmed by the severity of his condition, referred him to SN Medical College, Agra, after administering first aid. A previous appendicitis surgery 15 years ago may have contributed to his pain. Medical experts warn of a high risk of infection. Raja Babu claimed he tried to remove ‘something’ from his stomach but failed. Fortunately, he is now stable and recovering, but the incident highlights the dangers of self-surgery and online medical misinformation. Bihar Horror: Fake Doctor Performs Gall Bladder Stone Removal Surgery on Teen Using YouTube Videos in Saran, Patient Dies.

Man Performs Stomach Surgery on Himself

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)