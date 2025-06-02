A disturbing video has gone viral on social media, showing a staff member washing restaurant dishes inside a toilet in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. In the video, the restaurant staffer was seen cleaning and washing the dishes inside the toilet beside a commode. Following the video's circulation, a case was registered at the Barsana police station, and the accused has been arrested. Authorities have confirmed that further legal action is underway. Spit-Gate in Ghaziabad: Cook Caught Spitting on ‘Roti’ at Wedding Ceremony in Uttar Pradesh, Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

सन्दर्भित घटना के सम्बन्ध में थाना बरसाना पर सुसंगत धाराओं मे अभियोग पंजीकृत है । आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया । अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) June 2, 2025

