The state election commission has issued a notice prohibiting the sale of liquor in Delhi ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, scheduled to take place on December 4. Alcohol sales will be prohibited for three days in the national capital starting Friday evening. A dry day will be observed from 5:30 pm on December 2 to 5:30 pm on the voting day (December 4). Dry days are days when the government prohibits the sale of alcohol in shops, clubs, bars, etc. Dry Day in Delhi: No Sale of Liquor on These Days Due to MCD Elections 2022, Check Dates Here

Check Tweet:

#MCDElections2022 | 'Dry days' declared in Delhi from 5.30pm on 2nd Dec to 5.30pm on 4th Dec and from 12am to 11pm on 7th Dec (date of counting): Government of Delhi — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022

