In a shocking crime caught on camera, a man identified as Rehan alias Adil was brutally murdered in Meerut’s Lohia Nagar area after being kidnapped from the Lisari Gate locality. The assailants reportedly rendered him unconscious before shooting him three times with a pistol near a tubewell, leading to his death on the spot. As per a report, authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to trace the accused, but no arrests have been made so far. Meerut Murder Caught on Camera: 2 Bike-Borne Assailants Shoot Dead Cook Returning Home After Dropping Daughters at School in Broad Daylight, Cops Launch Manhunt As Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Meerut Murder Caught on Camera:

#Meerut : मेरठ में Live मर्डर की वारदात थाना लिसाड़ी गेट क्षेत्र से रिहान उर्फ आदिल का अपहरण रिहान उर्फ आदिल को कुछ लड़के किडनैप कर लोहियानगर ले गए वहां बेहोश किया और ट्यूबवेल पर गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी उसको पिस्टल से कुल 3 गोलियां मारी गईं पुलिस अब तक आरोपी पकड़ने में नाकाम… pic.twitter.com/xbWxOhJelM — News1India (@News1IndiaTweet) October 1, 2025

