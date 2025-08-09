In a shocking incident in Meerut’s Lisadi Gate area, a 35-year-old cook, Aslam Ansari, was shot dead in broad daylight on Saturday morning. Returning home after dropping his daughters, Zainab and Ayesha, at school, Aslam was attacked by two men on a motorcycle who shot him in the temple. The incident, captured on nearby CCTV cameras, triggered panic in the locality. Police reached the scene, sent the body for post-mortem, and recovered a cartridge shell. Officials suspect an old enmity as the motive, noting Aslam had survived a shooting two years ago. SP City Ayush Vikram Singh said three teams, including the SWAT unit, have been formed to trace the culprits. Asif Qureshi Murder Video: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Killed Over Parking Dispute in Delhi’s Bhogal, 2 Arrested; Shocking Visuals Surface.

Meerut Murder (Disturbing Visuals)

उत्तर प्रदेश : मेरठ में असलम की दिनदहाड़े गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। फैमिली में प्रॉपर्टी विवाद है। उसी में हत्या की आशंका है। ⚠️ Sensitive Video⚠️ pic.twitter.com/XuLB5XQ9hi — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 9, 2025

Police Launch Manhunt

