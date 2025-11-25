A disturbing video from the UG girls’ hostel of LLRM Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has gone viral, showing stray dogs climbing onto the mess counter and licking the same plates used by students and doctors. The video has sparked widespread outrage on social media. In the video, a dog can be seen standing on the mess counter and eating and licking the leftover plate. The video was posted on X by journalist Sachin Gupta and has so far received over 1 thousand likes and over 420 reposts. Gonda: Viral Video Shows Dog Sleeping on Bed Meant for Patients at Government Hospital in Uttar Pradesh, Netizens React.

Dog Licks Student Plates in Girls’ Hostel Mess at LLRM Medical College in UP's Meerut

यूपी – पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रमुख LLRM मेडिकल कॉलेज मेरठ में UG गर्ल्स हॉस्टल के मेस का ये Video देखिए – जिन प्लेट्स में छात्राएं/डॉक्टर खाना खाती हैं, उन्हीं को कुत्ते चाट रहे हैं !! pic.twitter.com/uvgslPsRSX — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

