A video going viral on social media allegedly shows the dire state of government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh. In the viral clip, a dog is resting on the bed of a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district. As the video moves further, patients are seen looking as the canine is seen sleeping on the hospital bed meant for patients. A journalist who shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) said that the incident took place at Gonda District Hospital. Reacting to the viral video, netizens took to the comments section to share their views. One user said, "Even the dog gets treatment," while another wrote, "Animal rights ka kya." Gonda Medical Scan Centre Staff Booked for Endangering Teenager's Life by 'Negligence'.

Dog Sleeps on Hospital Bed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda

X User Reacts to Viral Video

कुत्ते का भी इलाज होता है😄 — Gaurav Verma 🇮🇳 (@Garv_verma7) December 8, 2024

What About Animal Rights, Asks X User

Animal rights ka kya😝 — Naveen 🤍 (@naveenydv_post) December 8, 2024

