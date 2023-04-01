The Central and Western Railway has announced mega blocks in Mumbai for Sunday, April 2. There will be a mega block on Central Railway's Harbour Line from Vashi to Panvel Up and Down lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. However, special services will be run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vashi during the block period. Meanwhile, the Central Railway has also announced a mega block on Sunday from Thane to Kalyan Up and Down fast lines from 10.40 am to 3.40 am. On the other hand, there will be a Jumbo Block of five hours on the Western Line. The jumbo block will be from Churchgate to Mumbai central from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm. The Western Railway said that they will be undertaking a jumbo block to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling, and overhead equipment. Mega Block on Sunday, March 5, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central and Harbour Lines, Night Block on Western Line; Check Timings Here.

Mega Block on Sunday, April 2:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)