Mumbaikars will be up for a little inconvenience on Sunday, July 23, 2023, as Railways will be carrying out a mega block on Central and Harbour lines for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work. Accordingly, services will be halted on Central Line between Matunga-Mulund up and down slow lines from 11:05 am to 3:35 pm. A block will be carried out on Horbour Line between Panvel-Vashi up and down fast lines from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm. There will be no block on Western Lines. Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Suburban Section Stopped Due to Water-Logging on Tracks, Rest Sections Running, Says Central Railway.

Mega Block on Sunday, July 22:

