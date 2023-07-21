Local train services came to a halt on the suburban section due to waterlogging at Kurla station of the Harbour line Down from Wadala to Mankhurd section. As a precautionary measure, the suburban traffic was closed from 2:45 pm. "Rest all sections are running. UP Harbour line trains are running," Central Railway CPRO said. Mumbai and neighbouring areas received heavy downpours on Friday morning. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Severe Waterlogging in City’s Sion Circle Area (Watch Video).

Mumbai Local Train Update:

Maharashtra: Waterlogging at Kurla station of Harbour line Down from Wadala to Mankhurd section. Suburban traffic closed as a safety precautionary measure from 14.45 hrs. Rest all sections are running. UP Harbour line trains are running: Central railway CPRO pic.twitter.com/N533ADjhag — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2023

