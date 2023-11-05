A mega block has been initiated on the Western and Harbour Lines on Sunday, November 5, 2023, to carry out maintenance work. During the block period, there will be a suspension of up and down lines of Western and Harbour Lines. On Western Line, a full-day block has been called for wherein multiple local train services have been cancelled. Meanwhile, the local services on Harbour Lines will be disrupted from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm between Kurla and Vashi up and down lines. There will be no mega block on Central, Transharbour, and Uran Lines on November 5. Indian Railways Earns Freight Revenue of Nearly Rs 96,000 Crore So Far This Fiscal.

Mumbai Mega Block on Sunday

