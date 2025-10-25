A shocking case from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, has surfaced after a woman, Manisha Goswami, died by suicide, leaving behind a heart-wrenching video accusing her husband and in-laws of relentless harassment. In the video, Manisha said, “Mere paas marne ke alawa koi option nahi hai,” claiming she faced physical and mental abuse since her marriage to Ashutosh Goswami in January 2025. She alleged that her husband had hit her multiple times and that her mother-in-law supported him. Manisha also mentioned dowry-related harassment, saying she was never happy “even for ten days” in her marriage. Her father has filed a complaint at DD Nagar police station, demanding a fair investigation. Police have registered a case and are recording statements of relatives and neighbours. The woman’s mobile phone and digital evidence are being examined to ascertain the full sequence of events leading to her death. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Kerala Shocker: 47-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide After Failing to Arrange Funds for Son’s Engineering College Admission.

Raipur Woman Ends Life, Blames Husband and In-Laws for Harassment

रायपुर के डीडी नगर थाना क्षेत्र में एक महिला ने वीडियो रिकॉर्ड कर अपने पति और ससुर पर उत्पीड़न के गंभीर आरोप लगाए। इसके कुछ देर बाद उसने जान दे दी। महिला के पिता ने न्याय और निष्पक्ष जांच की मांग की है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर वीडियो में लगाए गए आरोपों की जांच शुरू कर दी है pic.twitter.com/TQXSTtfcVL — dineshwar_patel (@dineshwar_15261) October 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

