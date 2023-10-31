Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched 'Amrit Vatika' & 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Smarak' at the concluding ceremony of Meri Maati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra, in Delhi on Tuesday, October 31. PM Modi also virtually launched the 'Mera Yuva Bharat Portal' at the event held in the national capital. The Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign pays homage to the men and women who have sacrificed their lives to the welfare of the country. This campaign, which is based on the concept of Jan Bhagidari (people's involvement), includes a wide range of events and activities that are carried out at several levels, including the Panchayat/Village, Block, Urban Local Body, State, and National levels. Meri Maati Mera Desh Campaign: PM Narendra Modi Attends Event Marking Culmination of Amrit Kalash Yatra at Kartavya Path, Applies 'Tilak' on His Forehead (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Virtually Launches 'Amrit Vatika' and 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Smarak'

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launches 'Amrit Vatika' & 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Smarak' at the concluding ceremony of Meri Maati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/qI0bEt7C6C — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

