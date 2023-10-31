New Delhi, October 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered soil into the Amrit Kalash at Kartavya Path during an event marking the culmination of the 'Maati Mera Desh' campaign. The Amrit Kalash contains soil brought from different parts of the country.

Modi offered soil into the Amrit Kalash and then applied a 'tilak' on his forehead with the 'mitti'. PM Narendra Modi Applies Teeka of Soil on His Forehead at Concluding Ceremony of Meri Maati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra (Watch Video).

PM Modi Applies 'Tilak' on His Forehead

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the concluding ceremony of Meri Maati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra, in Delhi; applies a teeka on his forehead with the soil. pic.twitter.com/cntkG2jwBn — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

Union ministers Amit Shah, G Kishan Reddy and Meenakashi Lekhi are also present at the event.

