Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said, "We are ready to consider exiting out of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) if this is the will of all rebel MLAs, but for that, they have to come here and discuss it with the CM Uddhav Thackeray." Raut further added that the rebel MLAs should not communicate from Guwahati, they should come back to Mumbai and discuss all this with CM.

