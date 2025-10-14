A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker, Swara Ghate, slapped a woman who allegedly abused her husband during a minor altercation at Thane’s Kalwa railway station, a video of which has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly began when Ghate’s husband accidentally bumped into the woman while exiting a crowded local train, and despite his apology, she hurled abuses, made derogatory remarks against Marathi people, and even slapped him. Angered by the incident, Ghate took the woman to the MNS party office, where she forced her to apologise to the people of Maharashtra on camera. In the video, the woman admits her wrongdoing, saying she hurt a Maharashtrian man and apologises for her behaviour, moments before Ghate slaps her, warning her not to repeat such actions. Maharashtra Language Row: MNS Workers Blacken Hindi Advertisements at Andheri Metro Station in Mumbai, Video Surfaces.

MNS Worker Slaps Woman Who Hurled Abuses at Her Husband in Thane

MNS Worker Forces Apology, Slaps Woman in Thane

A #Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (#MNS) worker, identified as Swara Ghate, allegedly slapped a woman who had abused her husband during a minor altercation at #Thane’s Kalwa railway station. The incident, which was caught on camera, went viral on social media. According to reports,… pic.twitter.com/2ygs1h1elg — News9 (@News9Tweets) October 13, 2025

