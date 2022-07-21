Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the misuse of Enforcement Directorate" on Thursday. Meanwhile, the fourth day of Monsoon Session 2022 is expected to bring more drama as Congress has announced to hold a protest outside the Parliament against the ED questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi in connection to the National Herald money laundering case.

