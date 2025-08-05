A man was arrested following a police encounter in Moradabad after he was caught on CCTV sexually assaulting a burqa-clad woman. The accused has been identified as Adil Saifi. The disturbing video shows him approaching the woman from behind in the Nagphani area and groping her before fleeing. Acting on the viral video, police traced and apprehended him, during which he sustained a bullet injury to the leg. A motorcycle without a number plate, an illegal firearm, and cartridges were recovered from him. From his hospital bed, Adil was seen apologising, holding his ears in regret. Molestation Caught on Camera in Moradabad: Man Sexually Assaults Burqa-Clad Woman, Grabs Her Breasts Before Fleeing; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man Who Groped Burqa-Clad Woman Arrested After Encounter

Accused Apologises From Hospital Bed

